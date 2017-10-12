Pink Takes the Stage with Guns 'N Roses to Show Her 'Patience' — Watch

An instant classic.

Pink surprised concertgoers at the Guns N’ Roses tour stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday night, taking the stage with the iconic rock band to perform their 1988 hit, “Patience.”

The band played much of the song before welcoming Pink out, with Axl Rose introducing her as “a friend of ours.”

“We didn’t even try this. We’re just gonna do this off the cuff,” said the frontman.

After the show, the band sent their gratitude to the pop star on Twitter, writing, “Thank you @Pink for joining us on stage to sing ‘Patience’ tonight!”

RELATED: Why Pink Regrets Saying She’s Team Taylor Swift

In response, the 38-year-old “What About Us” singer wrote back, “Oh. Yeah. Whatever. No problem.”

Thank you @Pink for joining us on stage to sing Patience tonight! — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) October 12, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Pink Explains Why Her Daughter Is Way Cooler Than Her

Guns N’ Roses will be touring across America through the end of November, according to Rolling Stone, while Pink’s forthcoming seventh full length album is due to be released Friday.