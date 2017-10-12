People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Music

Pink Takes the Stage with Guns 'N Roses to Show Her 'Patience' — Watch

By @lekimble

Posted on

An instant classic.

Pink surprised concertgoers at the Guns N’ Roses tour stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday night, taking the stage with the iconic rock band to perform their 1988 hit, “Patience.”

The band played much of the song before welcoming Pink out, with Axl Rose introducing her as “a friend of ours.”

“We didn’t even try this. We’re just gonna do this off the cuff,” said the frontman.

Katarina Benzova

After the show, the band sent their gratitude to the pop star on Twitter, writing, “Thank you @Pink for joining us on stage to sing ‘Patience’ tonight!”

RELATED: Why Pink Regrets Saying She’s Team Taylor Swift

In response, the 38-year-old “What About Us” singer wrote back, “Oh. Yeah. Whatever. No problem.”

RELATED VIDEO: Pink Explains Why Her Daughter Is Way Cooler Than Her

Guns N’ Roses will be touring across America through the end of November, according to Rolling Stone, while Pink’s forthcoming seventh full length album is due to be released Friday.