Pink Says Her Feud with Christina Aguilera Is Over: ‘We’ve Made Amends’

Pink has put the kibosh on rumors her feud with Christina Aguilera is still going on.

On Wednesday, the “What About Us” singer responded to a Twitter user who believed that her 2001 music video for “Lady Marmalade” — which also featured Aguilera, Mya and Lil’ Kim — was the only “relevant” music video of her nearly 20-year career, even calling Pink a “Xtina backup dancer.”

“Want to point out an awful new phenomenon of the last 10 years. We can no longer be happy for each other,” Pink, who is the recipient of this year’s MTV VMAs Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, tweeted.

Adding, “I [heart] Xtina, we’ve made amends….”

Aguilera has yet to publicly address Pink’s tweet.

The pair’s feud allegedly began during the recording of their “Lady Marmalade” collaboration as Pink explained in a VH1 Behind the Music special released in 2009.

“[Label executive] Ron Fair walked in. He didn’t say hi to any of us and said, ‘What’s the high part? What’s the most singing part? Christina’s going to take that part,” she recalled. “I stood up, and I said ‘Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I’m Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that’s what the f—ing meeting’s about.’ ”

Pink and Aguilera reunited in 2016, during the tenth season of The Voice, when Pink served as advisor for Team Christina.

