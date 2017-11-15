Pink Gets the Carpool Karaoke Party Started with James Corden

Pink is the latest celebrity to ride shotgun with James Corden for Carpool Karaoke.

The singer, who recently released her seventh studio album Beautiful Trauma, got the party started with the Late Late Show host as they rode around Los Angeles, belting out popular lyrics from over two decades of her music career.

And this latest installment may have been Corden’s most dance-centric yet.

The Brit pulled over to learn Pink’s specific choreography for her song “What About Us?” including arm gestures and claps to the beats of the Mac-produced hit.

In addition, the three-time Grammy winner showed off her singing abilities all while able to hang upside down, a skill she said improves her vocal performance.

Along with the dancing, Pink also revealed she had a big crush on Bon Jovi when she was younger, and how the puppy love abruptly ended when she learned the rocker was married to his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley.

The Carpool Karaoke playlist also included Pink’s singles “Get the Party Started,” “Beautiful Trauma” and “Raise Your Glass.”

The Late Late Show airs nightly at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT