Pink is always ready to dole out some realness, and that’s something people love about her. One mom came up to tell her that in the grocery store — and the two even shed a tear together. “A really sweet Mama came up 2me tonight at the grocery store and told me some nice words about how she gets strength from my parenting cause I’m not afraid to f— up in public,” Pink wrote on Twitter. “We cried together. It’s so hard.” She used the moment to remind that woman, as well as the rest of her fans, that sometimes, you need to cut yourself some slack. She added: “I wish us mamas could give ourselves and each other a break.”