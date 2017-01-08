American Idol Alum Pia Toscano Marries Dancer Jimmy R.O. Smith: 'I Am on Cloud 9'

It’s wedding bells for Pia Toscano.

The American Idol finalist married professional dancer Jimmy R.O. Smith in front of friends and family in New York City on Saturday.

“I married my best friend today. I am on a cloud 9,” the 28-year-old singer shared on Instagram.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the bride wore a custom dress designed by Project Runway contestant Michael Costello. The silk gown featured extravagant flowing sleeves and lace embellishments. Toscano completed her elegant look with a beaded headpiece to complement her updo.

Smith looked dashing in a mustard-colored jacket and bow tie.

“I’ve dreamed of this magical day since I was 4-years-old, and I hoped to find my King,” Toscano told ET before the ceremony. “Today, all of my childhood dreams come true. I am marrying the absolute love of my life in front of my closest family and friends. I couldn’t be happier!”

Toscano wrote on Instagram that she had the “biggest and most amazing bridal party ever,” which included three maids of honor — her sister, Kim, her best friend, Cassie, and her godmother, Rose.

“They have been my greatest mentors in my life and I couldn’t imagine this day without these amazing women by my side,” she told ET.

The couple’s first dance was to John Legend‘s “All of Me,” a song that Toscano said “describes us and our relationship perfectly.”

Mr. & Mrs. Smith // 1.7.17 Photo Credit: @jaylimstudio A photo posted by Pia Toscano (@piatoscano) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:07am PST

The biggest & most amazing bridal party ever ❤️ #EverySingleGuest A photo posted by Pia Toscano (@piatoscano) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:27am PST

@piatoscano in a one of a kind couture wedding gown design by me for her wedding in New York City dress info email jenny@shopcostello.com A photo posted by Michael Costello (@michaelcostello) on Jan 7, 2017 at 9:24pm PST

So my 1st photo is dedicated to one of my most successful friends on her wedding day… @piatoscano U know I love ya & Jimmy your a great guy… #hesmithedher A photo posted by Richard Burg (@djrichiebnyc) on Jan 7, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

Congrats to my dear brother @j_r_o_s and @piatoscano. May God bless your union with his ultimate favor. What a beautiful night.. #hesmithedher 💑👰 A photo posted by Dacia (@dacia2u) on Jan 7, 2017 at 8:55pm PST

Toscano — who previously dated fellow newlywed Mark Ballas of Dancing With the Stars — and Smith were introduced by former American Idol judge Jennifer Lopez when she was a backup singer and he was a dancer on Lopez’s tour.

The duo got engaged over the New Year’s holiday last year.