Phil Collins stepped out for another public appearance as he approaches the year anniversary of his June 2017 hotel room fall.

The singer, 67, showed support for his ex-wife-turned-girlfriend Orianne Collins at the grand opening of her store OC Jewellery in Miami on Thursday.

“He does use a cane these days and had to sit most of the evening,” an onlooker told PEOPLE. “He was very happy for her. He posed for photos for hours with fans and said, ‘This is great but it’s Orianne’s day.'”

“He may be a little slower [physically] but mentally very on it and was making jokes and having a blast,” the source added about Collins who recently announced the next 20 dates for his tour, Not Dead Yet, which kicks off June 2.

Phil Collins and Orianne John Parra/Getty

Last summer, Collins fell in his hotel room while going to the bathroom in the middle of the night, where he fell and hit his head on a chair, according to a post on his Facebook page. The accident required him to be hospitalized and received stitches for a “severe gash on his head close to his eye.” His statement also noted that he “suffers from ‘drop foot’ as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk.”

Just four days following the nasty fall, Collins returned to the stage in Germany after he was forced to cancel two sold-out concerts in London. Most recently, Collins performed seated in Puerto Rico in March.

Phil Collins in June 2017 Geoff Robinson Photography/REX/Shutterstock

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Meanwhile, another source told PEOPLE that the musician was all smiles for Orianne at her ribbon cutting.

“Phil was in great spirits and seemed very proud of Orianne’s grand opening of her jewelry store. They were really cute together. They were laughing and affectionate. It was a very good evening for her and he only had eyes for her,” the source said.

In February 2016, Phil and Orianne, who were married from 1999-2008, clarified their relationship status to PEOPLE, “Yes, we are back together!” The couple share sons Nicholas, 14, and Matthew, 11.

He also explained that his reconciliation with Orianne “wasn’t something we wanted to make a song and dance about.” Collins continued, “But obviously when you have children, there’s two ways you can go. You can go the nasty way or you can go the nice way, and we always went the nice way … and we realized we missed each other.”