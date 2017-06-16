Pharrell Costars with Minions in New ‘There’s Something Special’ Music Video, and It’s a Kaleidoscope of Cuteness

Here’s something to be “Happy” about!

This week, Pharrell Williams released his new single “There’s Something Special” — which appears on the Despicable Me 3 soundtrack — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the music video for the soulful new song.

In addition to previewing clips from the upcoming animated movie, the kaleidoscopic video finds Williams singing while Minions from the animated movie back him on bass, keyboard and snare drum.

Williams, 44, contributes five tracks to the Despicable Me 3 soundtrack, including “There’s Something Special,” due June 23 (one week before the movie hits theaters).

The 12-time Grammy winner — who welcomed triplets with wife Helen Lasichanh earlier this year — scored a No. 1 hit and Oscar nomination for “Happy,” which he recorded for the franchise’s second film.