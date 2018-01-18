What is an all-star game without some all-star performances?

At this year’s 67th Annual NBA All-Star Game, high energy Grammy winners Pharrell Williams and Fergie are set to take center stage at center court.

For the big game, taking place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, first up at the mic will be superstar singer Fergie belting out the U.S. national anthem. It’s the latest in a slew of recent performances by the newly single M.I.L.F.$ singer, who released her second full-length album, Double Duchess, and her first visual album, Duchess: Seeing Double in September.

Fergie Tom Donoghue/Polaris

Taking the main stage will be producer and recent father of triplets, Pharrell Williams joined by his hip hop-rock band N.E.R.D, performing for the game’s halftime show. Fresh off the release of their fifth studio album, No One Ever Really Dies, and hit single Lemon ft. Rihanna, N.E.R.D will entertain with a medley of their chart-topping hits.

The Canadian national anthem will be sung by Ontario’s own Barenaked Ladies. The rock band will begin their Last Summer On Earth Tour in June following the November release of their 15th album Fake Nudes. This tour marks a 30-year anniversary for the group.

The star-studded game airs live at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.