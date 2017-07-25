Angry Fans Say Peter Frampton Threw a Tantrum and Stormed Off Stage When a Cameraman Cut Away From Him

Peter Frampton concert took a turn for the worse on Sunday night, leaving fans confused and angry with the British rocker.

Concertgoers took to social media to recount a “meltdown” Frampton had while opening for The Steve Miller Band at the Treasure Island Resort and Casino in Red Wing, Minnesota.

According to the accounts, the performer halted the show when a cameraman focused on a fan holding up a Frampton Comes Alive album instead of Frampton himself as he played a solo.

“He went over to the cameraman and tried to yank the camera out of his hands,” Jeffrey Borg, who called Frampton his “hero,” wrote on Facebook. “He then walked off stage. He came back with the the screens off and finished the show, not well.”

Annie Butler took to Twitter to tell Frampton, 67, that he was “not god’s gift.”

“I stand w/ the cameraman who was pleasing the crowd,” she wrote.

Peter Frampton brought his incredible guitar skills to the outdoor stage tonight! #MillerFramptonTI #skills #guitar #guitarist #peterframpton A post shared by Treasure Island Resort&Casino (@treasureislandmn) on Jul 23, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

Peter Frampton, my hero, had a meltdown & left the stage after a cameraman showed fan's album during a solo #framptonmeltdown #blankscreen pic.twitter.com/Um7ZURyHsB — Jeffrey Borg (@jeffborg) July 24, 2017

I stand w/ the cameraman who was pleasing the crowd – @peterframpton you're not gods gift #MillerFramptonTI #Diva #IWishYouStayedOffStage — annie butler (@miss_bananie) July 24, 2017

She had the camera guy sign it!! 😂😂 #millerframptonti #peterframpton #rockstarwaspissed A post shared by Rachel Reyna (@rachelsixx) on Jul 23, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

Treasure Island Public Relations Manager Kevin Smith told KARE 11 that Frampton’s set was not shortened by the incident.

“He goes off stage, we talked to him backstage, and he didn’t want the video boards on, so we turned them off,” he said. “It was an interesting few minutes … and the show went on.”

I appreciate ur understanding & I apologise. I had 2 give you all the show you deserved and things beyond my control changed my MO. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) July 24, 2017

Frampton has not formally responded but briefly addressed the incident on Twitter, replying to a woman who wrote that she understood why he left the stage.

“I appreciate ur understanding & I apologise,” the rocker wrote. “I had 2 give you all the show you deserved and things beyond my control changed my MO.”

His rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment.