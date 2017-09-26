Peter Cincotti Releases Music Video for ‘Made For Me' from His Upcoming Album Long Way from Home

Peter Cincotti’s latest music video is made for us.

On Tuesday, the singer-songwriter debuted the video for his single, “Made For Me,” and PEOPLE has the exclusive release.

“’Made For Me’ is about attraction, connection, and the symmetry of two people’s imperfections,’” Cincotti tells PEOPLE of the video, which features the pianist and a woman getting close to one another.

The song, which is off of the artist’s fifth and “most personal album,” Long Way From Home, took the 34-year-old New York native two years to create.

“Never before have I used the piano in this way,” he said in a statement. “A few years ago, I began having these visions of an album that brings active, rhythmic piano playing back into the landscape of modern music,” said Cincotti, who has previously collaborated with artists like Andrea Bocelli and David Guetta.

“At one point, whenever I fell asleep, a new song would introduce itself in whatever dream I was having,” added Cincotti, who moved to the Jersey Shore to put this project together.

He continued: “So I’d wake up and write it down. Several songs on this album were written that way. It got to a point where I felt like I wasn’t even composing, I was just writing down what was already there.”

Long Way From Home is set to be released on Oct. 13.