Pete Wentz Reminisces on Kim Kardashian’s Fall Out Boy Music Video Cameo (They Keep in Touch!)

Before she broke the internet, Kim Kardashian West was a Fall Out Boy video girl.

Yes, back in 2009, the first lady of reality TV starred in the emo act’s music video for “Thnks Fr Th Mmrs,” in which she got hot-and-heavy with bassist Pete Wentz.

In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, the rocker reminisced on their past collaboration, revealing he still keeps up with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians maven — and that they’ve bonded over their sons, who share the same name.

“I stay in touch with her a little bit — just emails here and there,” says Wentz, 38, who is currently on a world tour with Fall Out Boy, which will release its seventh album, Mania, on Friday. “I ran into her, and she was probably the nicest person ever. She’s exactly the same as she was then, except she’s, like, a trillion times more famous.”

Pete Wentz and Kim Kardashian in Fall Out Boy's "Thnks Fr Th Mmrs" music video Fall Out Boy/Vevo

While Wentz and Kardashian West played love interests in the music video nine years ago, both have happy home lives today.

Already a dad to 9-year-old son Bronx Mowgli (with his ex-wife Ashlee Simpson), Wentz and longtime girlfriend Meagan Camper, 28, have son Saint Lazslo, 3, and are expecting a daughter this spring. Kardashian West, 37, and husband Kanye West, 40, are parents to daughter North, 4, son Saint, 2, and just welcomed another daughter on Monday.

Over the years, the Wentz and Kardashian West clans have even exchanged thoughtful gifts.

“We ran into her right after her Saint was born, and we’d sent her some boots that had his initials on them,” adds Wentz, who adds their A-list pals returned the favor — with West’s Adidas line! “She sent Saint Yeezys and that kind of stuff. Very sweet.”

And Wentz dreams of a future musical collaboration between their similarly named sons: “I hope they start a band one day or something!” he says.