Did Zayn Malik’s Ex Perrie Edwards Diss Gigi? Singer Seems to Sing ‘Hope She Ain’t Faking It Like Hadid’

Is there bad blood between Perrie Edwards and her ex-fiancé Zayn Malik‘s current girlfriend Gigi Hadid?

The Little Mix singer appeared to take a swipe at Hadid during a concert in New Zealand over the weekend, subtly changing the lyrics to their hit “Shout Out to My Ex.” Instead of singing “hope she ain’t fakin’ it like I did,” some fans claim Edwards swapped the words to say “hope she ain’t fakin’ it like Hadid.”

A video shared on Twitter shows bandmate Jade Thirlwall cracking up after the apparent improvisation, prompting Edwards to scold, “Jade, don’t!”

“Shout Out to My Ex” has been rumored to be about Malik, but fans on Twitter are split about the supposed dig at Hadid.

“Can everyone chill perrie literally didn’t say hadid,” wrote one Twitter user. “Jade was laughing because her voice cracked.”

"hope she ain't faking it like Hadid"

Perrie needs to chill 💀 pic.twitter.com/zFUPv4MRCp — 🥀 (@Revivalmanias) July 30, 2017

Perrie did NOT say "like hadid" in her line in sotme. It's her accent. When you sing "I did" it sounds like "hi did". — Nab (@mixersversion) July 30, 2017

can everyone chill perrie literally didn't say hadid. jade was laughing because her voice cracked lmaooooo — ash misses leigh 💔 (@oopspinnock) July 31, 2017

Legend Perrie sang hope she ain't faking like Hadid and Jade couldn't stop laughing hfhdhshz pic.twitter.com/v1lnJ2q1r7 — Raph (@demioutsang) July 30, 2017

Can you believe perrie really said "hope she ain't faking it like hadid" on stage like ??? goals — brooke (@actinghes) July 31, 2017

After Edwards and Malik ended their two-year engagement, she revealed that the One Direction star broke it off via text message.

“It was horrible, the worst time in my life. A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that,” Edwards, 24, wrote in a leaked excerpt from the group’s latest book One World, confirmed as legitimate by PEOPLE.

Malik addressed the rumor, telling The Fader magazine that he has too much respect for Edwards “than to end anything over text message.”

The singer and Hadid first started dating in late 2015, and have been inseparable ever since. Recently, the duo graced the cover of Vogue‘s August issue together.

During an interview with the Evening Standard, Malik explained that it’s nice having a partner who can relate to having a high-profile career, but it’s by no means the main reason his relationship with Hadid works.

“Oh yes, definitely — she gets it, she’s very understanding,” he said of her knowledge of the fame game. “But I can understand how it can look, that you’ve got these two people in a ‘power couple.’ That’s not something I want to be a part of. I’m with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me. When we come home, we don’t really talk about that s—. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh.”