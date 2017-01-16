Fifth Harmony Rehearses for First Performance as a Quartet at People’s Choice Awards

Fifth Harmony are getting ready for their first performance as a quartet.

Ally Brooke, 23, Normani Kordei, 20, Dinah Jane, 19, and Lauren Jauregui, 20, are set to take the stage Wednesday at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, and the girl group shared a photo from their rehearsals on Instagram.

“Back on the rehearsal grind. Let’s do this,” the photo of the foursome with mics in hand was captioned.

The awards show performance marks the first time the group will perform following Camilla Cabello‘s departure on Dec. 19.

The band, who are nominated this year for Favorite Group, last appeared with all five members for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, during which they performed hits “Work From Home,” “That’s My Girl,” and “Worth It” in a segment pre-recorded in November.

The remaining members of Fifth Harmony have vowed to move forward, releasing the first official group photo since Cabello left in early January.

“Twenty Seventeen,” reads the succinct post the girl group’s official Twitter account shared, alongside a photo of foursome dressed in matching red ensembles.

Fifth Harmony was assembled by Simon Cowell during the 2012 season of The X Factor and released two albums, Reflection and 7/27.

The People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Joel McHale, airs on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. on CBS.