Penny Lancaster Breaks Down as She Reveals She Was Drugged and Raped as a Young Model

Penny Lancaster revealed she was the victim of rape during her early career as a model.

During an episode of Loose Women where the panel discussed sexual harassment and assault, the 46-year-old wife of music icon Rod Stewart opened up about her own terrifying experience.

Lancaster explained that she had a job with a fashion designer who offered her to tag along to an industry event, according to Express.

“I was like, ‘Oh, someone might be interested. I might be able to get some more work,’ and that’s what you were out there doing as a model,” she recalled.

One man in the group said he had to pick something up from his apartment first and offered to make her a drink when they arrived.

“Unfortunately, the next thing I knew … I don’t even remember drinking the drink,” Lancaster explained, pausing to collect herself as her voice started to shake. “I found myself face down on the bed with him on top of me.”

'I trusted him. My drink was drugged. I can't remember much of what happened.' Thank you Penny for bravely speaking out today. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/UdvubSX9LP — Loose Women (@loosewomen) October 19, 2017

The former model continued that she was afraid to tell her parents, who she suspected would question why she went to his house in the first place.

“He was a client I had worked with, and he promised to introduce me to other people,” Lancaster said. “I was just naïve, and I trusted him.”

Lancaster also revealed that she had been a virgin at the time of the assault.

The mother of two begged victims who experience a similar ordeal to come forward and for parents and others to be understanding and supportive.

“Mothers, if your daughter is able to come and talk to you about it, they have to know they won’t be told off, it’s not their fault they’re not guilty, the other person is,” she said.

So brave of #PennyLancaster to share her awful story of abuse on @loosewomen It will help other people to come forward @ITV pic.twitter.com/K7Ceo351mX — Vicki Michelle (@vickimichelle) October 19, 2017

Thousands flooded Twitter with their stories of sexual harassment and abuse after Alyssa Milano took to the social media site on Sunday with an idea she said was suggested by a friend.

“If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem,” wrote the actress, who starred on Charmed with Rose McGowan, one of the numerous women who recently accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexually harassing or assaulting her.

Lady Gaga, Debra Messing, Rosario Dawson, Anika Noni Rose and Anna Paquin all responded to Milano’s tweet with, “Me too.”

Multiple accusations of sexual misconduct — which first came to light in an Oct. 5 New York Times exposé and were compounded by a subsequent investigation by the New Yorker — have been brought against Weinstein in the past few weeks.

Following the initial report, Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.” He has since been fired from his powerhouse studio, the Weinstein Company, and his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, has announced she’s leaving him.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement of the accusations, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

Since the NYT article, many more women have leveled allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, including Cara Delevingne, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

A source told PEOPLE last week that Weinstein checked into a luxury resort in Arizona after jetting out of Los Angeles.