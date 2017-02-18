Cops Called as Paula Patton and Robin Thicke Met to Exchange Son Julian Amidst Ongoing Custody War

Things don’t seem to be clearing up for Paula Patton and Robin Thicke after police were called during a scheduled handoff of the couple’s son, Julian, on Thursday, multiple sources close to the situation tell PEOPLE.

Thicke, 39, arrived at a park in Malibu, California to pick up his 6-year-old son from Patton. “There is no question that Robin was in violation of both the restraining order and the monitor’s visitation protocol, which were communicated to Robin directly,” a source close to the situation tells PEOPLE.

However, a source close to Thicke tells PEOPLE, “Every week, they do the drop off at the same park after Julian gets off of school. Robin waits in his car and Paula comes and gives Julian to the monitor.”

The police were called, the source continues, and Patton left, taking the couple’s son with her. Police could not be reached for comment.

The Thicke source says Patton, 41, arrived an hour late to the location and refused to send her son off with the court-appointed monitor.

“He was not in violation of the restraining order,” the Thicke source continues. “Robin never left his designated spot while waiting for Julian. He’s followed the same protocol they follow every single week, and that time and location and protocol was agreed to by both parties.”

In late January, an L.A. judge granted Patton’s request for a temporary restraining order against Thicke, granting her sole custody of the couple’s son until the next court date on Feb. 24 and ordering Thicke to stay away from his son and ex-wife other than for supervised visitations three days a week at a neutral location.

Otherwise, the order dictates Thicke must stay 100 yards away from Patton, Julian and Patton’s mother.

Thursday would have been Thicke’s only visitation day with Julian, the source close to him tells PEOPLE. “Robin has tour dates this weekend, so this was his only day with Julian,” the source says. “It was very important to him and she knew this was his only day with Julian.”

The Thicke source says Patton’s housekeeper called the police, but that when officials arrived Patton had already left.

After the deputy mentioned a possible accident involving a car similar to Patton’s, Thicke asked the police to look into the accident because “that could be my son,” adds the Thicke source.

The source close to the situation says Patton “was on time” on the drop off and that there was no accident.

In her request for a temporary restraining order, Patton claims Thicke punched and kicked her and cheated on her during their marriage, and recently stood outside her mother’s house for two hours demanding to see Julian.

Thicke’s lawyer Angela Pierce di Donato blasted the accusations. “Paula never reported any domestic violence until she was in a position of contempt by violating the custody orders,” Pierce di Donato told PEOPLE. “Infidelity has nothing to do with custody. She is attempting to throw anything at him to hurt him, but Robin’s focus is their son.”

“The Court issued temporary orders today based solely on paperwork,” she continued. “[L.A.’s Department of Children & Family Services] will be closing the physical abuse allegation against Robin as ‘Unfounded,’ but has added an emotional abuse allegation against Paula, which remains under investigation. We believe that DCFS sees the damage that Paula has done to Julian and will take appropriate action to protect him.”