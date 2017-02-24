Paula Patton Claims Robin Thicke Falsely Accused Her of Kidnapping Their Son

Just one day ahead of a scheduled hearing for the ongoing custody battle over their 6-year-old son Julian, Paula Patton and Robin Thicke are at odds once again.

Patton, 41, alleges in new court documents obtained by PEOPLE that Thicke, 39, “willfully, intentionally, and wrongfully changed/fabricated a Court Order specifying custodial timeshare of the couple’s minor child” and “threatened to have [Paula] arrested for kidnapping premised upon the false and fraudulent court order” in January before she was awarded temporary sole custody.

A Thicke source slams Patton’s claims, saying the pair came to a custody agreement in February 2015 with a mediator after their divorce and documented it in notarized, private papers. “The documents in his hand were the documents Paula agreed to and signed. The document read exactly as it did on Feb. 4, 2015 when both parties agreed and signed, and there was nothing changed on that document,” the source tells PEOPLE.

Patton also claims in the documents that Thicke and his team have “engaged in conduct specifically designed to influence the outcome of the DCFS investigation.” Specifically, the court documents claim the singer “took a DCFS case worker out for an expensive sushi dinner while DCFS was actively investigating allegations of abuse perpetrated by Mr. Thicke.”

The Thicke source also dismisses these claims, saying the “expensive sushi dinner” Patton references was one of Thicke’s supervised visits with Julian.

“Robin took Julian to Nobu two weeks ago for one of their supervised visits, and by law a DCFS worker and a monitor had to be present. The DCFS worker and monitor would not and did not order food,” says the Thicke source. “They sat at a different table within eye and ear reach and only had water.”

A source close to the situation confirms a court-appointed monitor is required “for all of Robin’s visits,” but that there “was no reason” for the “DCFS staffer” to be in attendance at the dinner.

In court documents filed Jan. 12, Patton, 41, accused Thicke, 39, of physically abusing their son, which the “Blurred Lines” singer adamantly denied in his declaration. Weeks later, an L.A. judge granted Patton sole custody of Julian until their Feb. 24 court date and ordered Thicke to stay away from his son and ex-wife other than for supervised visitation three days a week after the actress requested a temporary restraining order against her ex.

While a Patton pal previously told PEOPLE the actress “will continue to ask for sole custody for as long as she can” and “still wants a monitor present for all the visits” because she feels it is “the only way to fully protect Julian,” a Thicke source also previously said the “Blurred Lines” singer “wants to spend as much time as possible with Julian.”