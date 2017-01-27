Paula Patton Accuses Robin Thicke of Abuse, Addiction and Infidelity in Explosive Court Documents

On Thursday, an L.A. judge granted Paula Patton‘s request for a restraining order against Robin Thicke after the actress accused her ex-husband of domestic violence amid their ongoing custody dispute.

Per court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Patton, 41, asked the court on Wednesday for a restraining order that would keep Thicke, 39, at least 100 yards away from her, their 6-year-old son Julian and her mother, Joyce Patton.

“[Patton] is in reasonable apprehension of imminent serious bodily injury to herself and the child,” the actress’ attorney, Larry Bakman, wrote in the request.

Throughout Patton’s shocking declaration, she accuses her ex of physical and emotional abuse, infidelity and drug and alcohol addiction.

Pierce di Donato responded to the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE: “Paula never reported any domestic violence until she was in a position of contempt by violating the custody orders. DCFS asked both Paula and Robin to drug test. Robin agreed and submitted to his test, but Paula refused to test. Infidelity has nothing to do with custody. She is attempting to throw anything at him to hurt him, but Robin’s focus is their son.”

In Patton’s 52-page request for a domestic violence restraining order, Patton alleged, “Robin had a temper and could be volatile at times,” detailing a number of apparent abusive episodes.

One such episode was around their son’s third birthday in April of 2013, when Patton, according to documents, said she “observed him to have inappropriate contact with the masseuse … Robin became so enraged that I had interrupted his ‘massage’ that he broke down the locked door.” Shortly after, the declaration reads, “Robin became physically violent with me. He pushed me down and kicked me.” Following the incident, the restraining order request asserts they went to one marriage counseling session, and “Robin again admitted to me that he had a drug and alcohol problem and that it was affecting his behavior.”

Patton alleged in the documents that Thicke became violent while they were at the Cannes Film Festival that same year, saying, “we began fighting. Robin hit me with a closed fist to my upper body and then pushed me onto the ground.”

Patton said that Thicke’s behavior; cheating (after returning from his tour in 2013, “he came home and told me that he had unprotected sex with seven other women,” Patton’s declaration reads); and drug use led to their 2014 separation and the end of their marriage.

The actress said a breaking point came around the MTV VMAs in 2013, after which she alleges in the declaration that she found Thicke in bed with two naked women.

“I wanted to leave Robin but at the same time, I was incredibly fearful of angering him, and I did not want our son to grow up in a broken home. I was afraid of Robin’s volatility, his retribution,” her declaration reads. “He would often threaten that he would leave both of us penniless given IRS tax liens incurred by him during the course of the marriage.”

The pair finalized their divorce in 2015, and per the terms of Patton and Thicke’s physical custody agreement, Thicke was granted overnights with Julian every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Patton said they co-parented amicably until recently. Earlier this month, Patton filed documents in which she said at the time she is “become concerned about [Robin]’s drinking and drug use, as well as the forms of punishment he is using to discipline Julian” over the past year — specifically, spankings that Patton believes were too hard and made Julian “scared” of his dad.

Thicke’s attorney previously told PEOPLE in a statement: “The Court issued temporary orders today based solely on paperwork,” Thicke’s lawyer Angela Pierce di Donato previously told PEOPLE. “The Department of Community & Family Services will be closing the physical abuse allegation against Robin as ‘Unfounded,’ but has added an emotional abuse allegation against Paula, which remains under investigation. We believe that DCFS sees the damage that Paula has done to Julian and will take appropriate action to protect him.”

However, a source close to the situation told PEOPLE Thursday that the investigation is ongoing, and any reports to the contrary are false. “The DCFS doesn’t close an investigation into one parent and open one on another.,” the source said. “There is no new investigation into Paula.” A DCFS spokesperson could not confirm or deny an existing investigation into Paula because of confidentiality laws but added that “in general, anyone can call in our hotline and report any kind of child abuse — and that doesn’t include emotional abuse.”

Patton further explained her concerns over Thicke’s time with Julian in her restraining order request.

“Given Robin’s history of hitting me with a closed fist, pushing me onto the ground and kicking me,” her declaration reads, “I had no doubt he was capable of hitting Julian, particularly after having used cocaine, alcohol or whatever other substances with which he is presently involved.”

Court documents filed Thursday show Thicke now has supervised visitation with Julian until 7 p.m. at a neutral location, while Paula retains sole legal and physical custody until the next hearing on Feb. 24.