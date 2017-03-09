911 Call: Paula Patton and Robin Thicke’s Son Julian, 6, Was Begging to Call Cops, Nanny Says

A 911 call from the custody dispute between Paula Patton and Robin Thicke at a Malibu park last month reveals that tensions were running high before cops were called – amid claims that the couple’s 6-year-old son Julian did not want to go home with his father.

In the audio from the call, obtained by TMZ, a woman identified as Julian’s nanny requests police to report at a Malibu park where Thicke and their court monitor were waiting to pick up his son for a visit.

However, the nanny claims the 39-year-old “Blurred Lines” singer is violating the restraining order by being too close to them and refusing to leave even though Julian does not want to leave his mother.

“We need you guys to just intervene because we have a court order document that the child doesn’t want to go with his father, he doesn’t have to go, and now it’s enforced,” she tells authorities. “We need you to come and enforce the order. We have a restraining order, the person is within distance of the restraining order, he’s in violation of it currently.”

“This child is literally begging me and everyone else to call 911. That’s how much he does not want to go,” the caller continues. “He’s 6 years old, and literally every time he has these visits, the night before, the day before, he’s crying, he’s praying to angels, he’s trying to avoid it like the plague. It needs to end.”

A source close to the situation previously told PEOPLE that Patton left, taking the couple’s son with her.

A different source says Patton, 41, arrived an hour late to the location and refused to send her son off with the court-appointed monitor. The insider said Patton’s housekeeper called the police, but that when officials arrived Patton had already left.

“He was not in violation of the restraining order,” the Thicke source continues. “Robin never left his designated spot while waiting for Julian. He’s followed the same protocol they follow every single week, and that time and location and protocol was agreed to by both parties.”

In late January, an L.A. judge granted Patton’s request for a temporary restraining order against Thicke, granting her sole custody of the couple’s son until the next court date on Feb. 24 and ordering Thicke to stay away from his son and ex-wife other than for supervised visitations three days a week at a neutral location.

Otherwise, the order dictates Thicke, who is now dating model April Love Geary, must stay 100 yards away from Patton, Julian and Patton’s mother.

In her request for a temporary restraining order, Patton claims Thicke punched and kicked her and cheated on her during their marriage, and recently stood outside her mother’s house for two hours demanding to see Julian.

Thicke’s lawyer Angela Pierce di Donato blasted the accusations. “Paula never reported any domestic violence until she was in a position of contempt by violating the custody orders,” Pierce di Donato told PEOPLE. “Infidelity has nothing to do with custody. She is attempting to throw anything at him to hurt him, but Robin’s focus is their son.”

“The Court issued temporary orders today based solely on paperwork,” she continued. “[L.A.’s Department of Children & Family Services] will be closing the physical abuse allegation against Robin as ‘Unfounded,’ but has added an emotional abuse allegation against Paula, which remains under investigation. We believe that DCFS sees the damage that Paula has done to Julian and will take appropriate action to protect him.”