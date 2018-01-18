Paula Abdul's Mother Lorraine Dies at Age 85

Paula Abdul‘s mother Lorraine Abdul has passed away.

Lorraine died on Sunday aged 85, Entertainment Tonight reports.

In addition to being a familiar face alongside her famous daughter — attending her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 1991 — Lorraine was a talented concert pianist in her own right, growing up in the small town of Minnedosa, Manitoba in Canada.

While Abdul, 55, has yet to speak publicly on the loss, she did share a reflective message on Twitter Tuesday.

This moment from my visit to Israel is one I think of often. Pausing to watch all the vibrant life going on. EVERY MOMENT of life should be savored & treasured, whether we’re alone or w/ people we love. When can you pause today to appreciate life? xoP #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/jrYxprkfL7 — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 16, 2018

“This moment from my visit to Israel is one I think of often,” she wrote. “Pausing to watch all the vibrant life going on. EVERY MOMENT of life should be savored & treasured, whether we’re alone or w/ people we love. When can you pause today to appreciate life? xoP #TuesdayThoughts.”

