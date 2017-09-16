Paul McCartney Surprises Fans by Bringing Bruce Springsteen Onstage to Redo ‘I Saw Her Standing There’

Paul McCartney welcomed Bruce Springsteen to the stage at Madison Square Garden to give a proper performance of The Beatles hit “I Saw Her Standing There.” This time, no one killed the vibe.

“The last time we played together was in London’s Hyde Park and they pulled the plug,” McCartney told the audience on Friday night. He was referring to Springsteen’s concert with the E Street Band in 2012. McCartney joined them to sing “I Saw Her Standing There” and “Twist and Shout” before promoters quite literally pulled the plug in light of the venue’s strict 10:30 p.m. curfew on noise.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Bruce Springsteen,” McCartney introduced his comrade to MSG as the crowd shouted “Bruuuce!” The duo traded off lead vocals on the song, from the album Please Please Please, while Steven Van Zandt ripped an extended guitar solo.

“I reckon we gotta play it one more time,” McCartney said after the performance before launching into it again.

“Rockin’ out with The Boss–Sounded so good we had to do it twice,” the Beatles legend tweeted.

Watch the moment through video shot by an audience member above.

