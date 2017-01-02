Paul McCartney Performs ‘Helter Skelter’ with the Killers at a Private New Year’s Eve Party

Paul McCartney joined the Killers onstage at Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich’s exclusive New Year’s Eve party on Saturday, surprising fans with a rendition of the Beatles‘ “Helter Skelter.”

A video posted to the “Mr. Brightside” band’s Facebook page showed the high-energy performance, with officials captioning the footage, “So far, so good.”

McCartney, in a white button-down shirt and dark pants, moved the microphone stand back and forth as he sang with the Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers, who sported striped dress pants and a matching vest over a white shirt.

On Saturday, the group wished its fans a happy new year with a Facebook photo of the band members appearing to lounge on a boat.

“Here’s to smooth sailing in 2017!”

Meanwhile, McCartney, 74, sent out a pair of posts on Twitter to celebrate the new year. On New Year’s Eve, the musician simply wrote, “Goodbye 2016 … Hello 2017!” alongside a GIF of a young McCartney jogging through a doorway with friends.

On New Year’s Day, he shared a photo of himself surrounded by confetti, tweeting, “Happy New Year! May this year be a happy and peaceful one for you and your family and everyone around the world. Love Paul #HappyNewYear.”