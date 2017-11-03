On Thursday, Paul McCartney’s ‘Meat Free Monday’ Campaign — which he started with his daughters Mary and Stella McCartney in 2009 — released a new short film featuring a previously unreleased song from Sir Paul himself.

The film “One Day a Week,” highlights the damaging role animal agriculture plays in the deteriorating health of our environment and encourages people to help slow climate change by eating less meat.

“Perhaps it’s time to ask ourselves the question, what can I as an individual do to help? Well, there’s a simple but significant way to help protect the planet and all its inhabitants,” the 75-year-old rock legend says in the film. “And it starts with just one day a week. One day without eating animal products can have a huge impact in helping maintain that delicate balance that sustains us all.”

The short film — which is narrated by McCartney — features tracks from his 1997 classic music album Standing Stone as well as an unreleased song called “Botswana.”

“One Day a Week” also features appearances from Mary and Stella as well as actors Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson, who was voted PETA’s Sexiest Vegan in 2012.