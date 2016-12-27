Paul McCartney Remembers George Michael: His 'Sweet Soul Music Will Live On'

Paul McCartney is looking back on the time he spent working with the late George Michael.

“George Michael’s sweet soul music will live on even after his sudden death,” McCartney, 74, wrote in a statement released on his website.

He recalled working with the “Faith” singer on Michael’s song “Heal the Pain.”

“Having worked with him on a number of occasions his great talent always shone through and his self-deprecating sense of humour made the experience even more pleasurable.”

Michael died of heart failure and was found in his home on Christmas Day, his rep told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly. He was 53. Michael’s publicist confirmed that the iconic singer passed away “peacefully.”

Along with the statement, The Beatles alum included a photo of himself alongside Michael.

Few details have been made public about the circumstances surrounding Michael’s death, but investigators have said there were no suspicious circumstances, according to the BBC.

Michael wasn’t the only star McCartney remembered in the statement. The singer also gave a tribute to the late Rick Parfitt, noting that the musician “will be sadly missed.”

The former Status Quo guitarist died on Saturday after spending days in the hospital for a “severe infection,” the band announced in a Facebook post.