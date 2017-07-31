Paul McCartney Talks Writing a Song About Donald Trump: ‘Sometimes the World Is So Crazy, You’ve Got to Address It’

Paul McCartney has written some of the most legendary songs of the 20th century—and now he’s turning his formidable talents towards the topic of Donald Trump.

According to a report in the Liverpool Echo, the 75-year-old Beatles icon discussed writing a song about the controversial US President while addressing students at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts—an institution cofounded by McCartney and opened in 1996.

Though he didn’t explicitly say whether the song would be for or against the polarizing figure, he did explain why he was moved to write it in the first place. “Sometimes the situation in the world is so crazy, that you’ve got to address it.”

Over the course of the Q&A, McCartney was also asked whether he felt the abundance of music platforms made it harder for new artists to break through and be heard by a mass audience. “I’m not sure it’s more difficult, ‘cos you still have to have a good song,” he replied.

A rep for McCartney declined to comment on the song.

McCartney has been working with super producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Sia) on his new album, slated to be due out this fall. Though we have to wait until then to hear what he has to say about Trump, McCartney did take a sly dig at the American political climate when speaking to PEOPLE in March.

While describing his song “Figure of Eight,” a track from his 1989 album Flowers in the Dirt, he said: “I liked the philosophy behind the lyrics of this song. I like the idea of not being caught in a figure of eight. ‘Better to love than give in to hate’—which now sounds to me like the U.S. elections. [laughs] No comment.”