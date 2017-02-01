Hear Paul McCartney and Elvis Costello Duet on an Unreleased Demo, ‘Twenty Fine Fingers’

An expanded reissue of Paul McCartney‘s 1989 album Flowers in the Dirt is due out March 24, but fans were treated to a sneak peek Wednesday with a previously unreleased acoustic demo.

“Twenty Fine Fingers”—a breakneck rockabilly tune that harkens back to rock pioneer Buddy Holly—features McCartney duetting with fellow Liverpudlian Elvis Costello, who served as cowriter on the project. Four of their collaborations, “My Brave Face,” “Don’t Be Careless Love,” “That Day Is Done” and “You Want Her Too,” appeared on the completed album, while “The Lovers That Never Were,” “So Like Candy” and “Playboy to a Man” all appeared on future works by the artists.

Though heavily bootlegged over the years, “Twenty Fine Fingers” has never seen official release until now. Another newly unearthed early demo, “Tommy’s Coming Home,” will also be included on the reissue.

“The demos are red hot off the skillet and that’s why we wanted to include them on this boxed set,” McCartney said of the Costello tracks in a statement. “What’s great about these songs is that they’ve just been written. So there’s nothing more hot off the skillet as I say. So that was the kind of great instant thing about them. I hadn’t listened to them in ages but when I did I knew we had to put them out. We made a little tape of them and sent them to Elvis, who loved them too. We said we should put out an EP or something and now the moment’s finally arrived.”

The Flowers in the Dirt remaster, personally supervised by Sir Paul himself, will be available on two CDs, two vinyl discs, or a deluxe box set that will feature three CDs, a DVD and a 112-page hardcover book documenting the recording process.