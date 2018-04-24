Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen Perform Together at Tribeca Premiere of Horses

On Monday night at the Tribeca Film Festival, Patti Smith surprised fans by bringing Bruce Springsteen on stage to perform a few songs following the premiere screening of her documentary, Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band.

After the audience watched the documentary — which is directed by Steven Sebring and chronicles two nights of Smith’s tour in Los Angeles where she played her 1975 debut in its entirety — the curtain rolled up at New York’s Beacon Theatre to reveal the singer and her band as they launched into a mini-set of songs that included “Dancing Barefoot,” “Land,” and “Gloria,” before Springsteen joined Smith for a performance of “Because the Night.”

The duo was later joined by Michael Stipe for a rendition of “People Have The Power” to close the show.

Go Rimbaud, go. Went to see Patti Smith tonight at the Beacon. Amazing show. Bruce Springsteen was a surprise guest, performed with her on his "Because the Night." pic.twitter.com/bMWNwuLOhx — Dale Maharidge (@DaleMaharidge) April 24, 2018

Smith dedicated the song to the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, who have campaigned for better gun control since the mass shooting that killed 17 of their fellow students back in February. “The Parkland 5 are the f—ing hope of this planet!” Smith told the crowd. “Their cause is our future!”