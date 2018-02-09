Pat Torpey, Drummer for Supergroup Mr. Big, Dies from Complications of Parkinson's Disease

Pat Torpey, the longtime drummer for rock supergroup Mr. Big, died on Wednesday. He was 64.

Mr. Big released a statement on its Twitter account on Thursday, confirming the news of Torpey’s death due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.

“With breaking hearts we tell you that our brother, friend, drummer and founding member, Pat, passed away Wednesday, February 7 from complications of Parkinson’s disease,” the statement read. “Family, band and management request privacy at this very difficult time. Services are pending.”

Mr. Big was formed in 1988 by bassist Billy Sheehan, who recruited Eric Martin and Paul Gilbert along with Torpey.

The group went on to write such hits as “Alive and Kicking,” Just Take My Heart,” and “To Be With You,” which went to no. 1 in fifteen countries.

(from left) Eric Martin, Pat Torpey, Paul Gilbert and Billy Sheehan of Mr. Big in 1989 Chris Walter/Getty

The band split in 2002, but reunited in 2009, making three more albums, with their latest being 2017’s Defying Gravity.

Richie Kotzen, who was a part of the group from 1999 to 2002, shared his condolences on Instagram.

“So saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and former band mate Pat Torpey,” he wrote. “We spent years touring the world, making music, family holiday gatherings, and even remodeled a house together.”

He continued, “Pat’s sense of humor, wit, and smile lit up any room the moment he walked in. I am grateful and thankful to have had you as an incredibly important friend and influence in my life. You will be missed beyond words. With love and tears… Rest In Peace my friend.”

RIP Pat Torpey @mrbigmusic . Pat was a talented musician and super nice guy. Got to spend some time with him in recent years. Very sad. Condolences to his band members, family and fans. — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) February 9, 2018

