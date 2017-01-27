Michael Jackson‘s daughter, Paris, has been the talk of the town thanks to her revealing Rolling Stone cover interview. But the 18-year-old isn’t happy with what Wendy Williams had to say about her headline-making feature.

During Wednesday’s episode of her self-titled show, Williams commended Jackson on her cover, but noted that the teen “has not made her mark on her own.”

Jackson later responded to the comments via Twitter, writing that Williams “seems to think about the family a lot considering she makes all these claims about us.”

She added: “Why are we on her mind so often.”

Williams spoke in depth about Jackson’s cover during the show’s “Hot Topics” segment, addressing everything from her decision to do the cover to her parentage.

“You can not be on the cover of one of the most prestigious entertainment and influential magazines in the world and just be the daughter of and tell your story inside,” Williams said.

Of the many attention-grabbing statements Jackson made in the new interview, she put to bed rumors that the pop legend is not her father and she is not Black. She said: “He is my father. He will always be my father … I consider myself black.”

Williams said she accepts Jackson’s identity as a black woman, but “I’m just talking about the visual.”

“Black is not what you call yourself, it’s what the cops see you when they’ve got steel to your neck on the turnpike,” she said. “It’s what they see.”

Jackson later tweeted an article with the headline “Wendy does not want Paris to call herself black,” writing in the now-deleted tweet, “Well she didn’t birth me so,” according to E! News.

In the wake of the interview’s release, Jackson addressed the flood of attention via Twitter.

“Will not be answering any press regarding the rolling stone article whatsoever,” she tweeted. “If you have questions then read it, it’s crystal clear.”