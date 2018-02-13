Paris Jackson Shares Rare Childhood Home Video to Celebrate Big Brother Prince's Birthday

Paris Jackson is taking a trip down memory lane — and giving fans a rare glimpse into her super private childhood.

The 19-year-old daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson shared a home movie featuring her younger self goofing around with older brother Prince in honor of his 21st birthday, on Tuesday. The footage featured the siblings playfully fighting for camera time while someone filmed and encouraged them, “Let me see you dance.” Prince busted out a few dance moves before Paris got a close-up and made a funny face.

“My dearest brother. i could fly to the moon and back a thousand times and the distance still wouldn’t amount to how much i adore you,” Paris captioned the video post on Instagram. “I’ve always looked up to you, and to this day you’re still the greatest role model i could ever hope for. i miss these days where we could wrestle and i’d still have a chance at winning, though. i miss playing hot wheels and my little pony with you, i miss fighting like pirates and trying to cast spells with our harry potter wands.

“i miss the Saturdays where we would sleep in and eat porridge and OJ and watch gargoyles and [Transformers] (and sometimes cartoons in arabic?), and staying up late listening to you tell us wild bed time stories that always had a crazy twist at the end.”

She continued, “You’ve always been my best friend in the whole wide universe and i’m so lucky to have you in my life. i couldn’t have wished for our friendship to turn out any better. we may not have our water guns and crash bandicoot, but we have so much more. you’re the most fun, genuine, determined and hilarious person i know. and it makes ma soul happy to know dat i can always count on you, and no matter where we are in the world and in life, my home is with you and the little guy. i love you so much, gooko. i’m so proud of you. happy birthday.”

In an interview with the Today show in October, Prince gushed about his bond with Paris and 15-year-old brother Blanket Jackson, who now goes by B.G. or Bigi. “Me and my siblings get along really well — especially my sister,” Prince told Today‘s Natalie Morales. “She’s grown so much and she’s been able to really step up. I don’t really see myself as her older brother. We’re equal partners when it comes down to it. B.G. is just so mature for his age. It’s a pretty strong bond.”

The three collaborated over Halloween to design mazes and a haunted house for the second annual Costume for a Cause event. “It’s something that’s bred into us, to really give back to the community,” Prince explained. “My dad always taught me to lead by example, so I hope I can set a good example that you can have fun by helping other people and you can make a change just by doing that.”

“I think he would definitely be proud of the type of work that we’re doing and giving back to the community,” added Prince, who started his own charitable foundation dedicated to helping foster children who have aged out of the system called Heal Los Angeles.