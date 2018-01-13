Paris Jackson Was Robbed by Hitchhikers After Trying to Be a Good Samaritan

Paris Jackson found out that sadly sometimes no good deed goes unounnished on Thursday night.

The daughter of Michael Jackson, 19, vented on her Instagram stories Friday about how her decision to pick up and help hitchhikers turned into a nightmare.

“So, last night I picked up a couple of hitchhikers and one girl was pretty f—- up,” Jackson said. “I mean I remember taking out a pair of my own socks and putting them on her and stopping by a f—ing fast food place to get them dinner.”

She continued sharing the story, saying she was not trying to boost about being a good person before getting very mad about what had occured.

Paris Jackson vented on Instagram stories about the hitchhikers who stole her debit card.

“This bitch f—ing stole my debit card dude,” Jackson said. “I gave you guys a f—ing ride across L.A. and I do my very, very best to be the best Uber driver ever, even though I’m not a part of Uber and you steal my s—, dude? What the f—!”

Jackson has often found herself volunteering toward good causes or using her celebrity to shine a spotlight on organizations she cares about.

In October, she distributed supplies to families in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island, leaving no power, food or drinking water to the survivors.

During her trip, Jackson gave supplies to a school with no electricity or running water, giving backpacks and water purifiers.

“I made friends today. Feels good to be with beings of light on that mutual frequency. What incredible little bundles of joy,” Jackson captioned an Instagram photo, which showed her reading a book to a child at a school.

Jackson also became an ambassador for Elizabeth Taylor’s AIDS foundation.

“Elizabeth was a real badass,” she told PEOPLE ahead of the Mothers2Mothers and ETAF benefit dinner in October, which she attended with brother Prince. “It’s very rare that you see someone with that kind of influence really use their platform for something so important.”