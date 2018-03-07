Paris Jackson's Brother Prince Supports Her at the Premiere for Her First Big Screen Role

The eldest of Michael Jackson‘s three children were side-by-side on Tuesday night for the premiere of Paris Jackson‘s big movie moment.

The 19-year-old’s brother Prince Jackson, 20, joined her in Los Angeles for the Gringo screening. Though the siblings posed separately on the red carpet, they got together for a few snaps inside the event.

Paris wore a sultry, see-through mesh gown with a snake embellishment across the bodice, while Prince kept it more casual in a black t-shirt and matching bomber jacket.

Paris and Prince Jackson Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock

The action comedy also stars Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton and David Oyelowo, and centers around the introduction of a new weed pill gone very awry.

The Jackson siblings — who lost their father in 2009 — often are by each other’s sides during big moments.

Last October, Prince told the Today show, “Me and my siblings get along really well — especially my sister.”

Prince added to Today‘s Natalie Morales. “She’s grown so much and she’s been able to really step up. I don’t really see myself as her older brother. We’re equal partners when it comes down to it. B.G. is just so mature for his age. It’s a pretty strong bond.”

Gringo opens in theaters on March 9.