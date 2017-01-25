After opening up like never before, Paris Jackson is done talking – at least for now.

The teenage daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson addressed the flood of attention on her after the release of her Rolling Stone cover interview, writing on Twitter, “Will not be answering any press regarding the rolling stone article whatsoever.”

She added, “If you have questions then read it, it’s crystal clear.”

In a second Tweet, Jackson, 18, wrote, “And to those that have been calling my mother and my manager, they will not answer anything either.”

will not be answering any press regarding the rolling stone article whatsoever. if you have questions then read it, it's crystal clear. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 24, 2017

and to those that have been calling my mother and my manager, they will not answer anything either. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 24, 2017

However, a source close to Jackson tells PEOPLE, “Paris is doing great. She’s been working to hone her creative passions for the past few years and is excited to be building a platform to share those in a more public forum. She’s not just another celebrity spawn yearning to create a spotlight of her own, and people will be surprised by her genuine talent. She’s very passionate about helping to create a better world and improving the lives of those facing struggles, and by sharing her creative talents with the world, she knows she will be able to create a larger platform to help others and spread her activism.”

The budding model‘s sit-down with Rolling Stone contains several shocking revelations, including details of her multiple suicide attempts and alleged sexual assault at only 14.

Jackson told the magazine that she was sexually assaulted by an older, “complete stranger” in her younger years, declining to give “too many details.”

“But it was not a good experience at all, and it was really hard for me, and, at the time, I didn’t tell anybody.”

Jackson – who was photographed at LAX on Tuesday – also said that she believes her father’s 2009 death was murder, claiming that there was a conspiracy at play that went beyond his physician Dr. Conrad Murray‘s involvement.

RELATED VIDEO: Paris Jackson Gets a New Tattoo in Honor of Late Father Michael Jackson

When asked whether she truly believes Michael was killed, Jackson’s answer was “absolutely.”

“Because it’s obvious,” she said. “All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bulls—.”

She also responded to any speculation that the music icon was not her biological father, stating flatly, “He is my father. He will always be my father. He never wasn’t, and he never will not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it’s almost scary.”