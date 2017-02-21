Paris Jackson Makes Music But Not for You: ‘It’s Not Something I See Myself Following Career-Wise’

Those waiting for Paris Jackson to follow in her dad’s footsteps and launch a career in music will have to wait a little longer.

The 18-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson says that though she’s making music right now, she currently has no plans to pursue the art professionally.

“I write music for myself,” she tells director Lee Daniels in the cover story for Carine Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book Issue 10. “I use it as a way to get stuff out. It’s not something I see myself following career-wise.

“There are so many amazing artists in my family. If I were to do it as a career, it would change how I feel about music and I don’t want that to happen,” she added.

For Jackson, music is therapeutic — “listening to it, writing it, and playing it.” She said her songwriting comes naturally and unplanned. “Sometimes I’m in the car and I think of some lyrics and write it down and then maybe put a melody to it later.”

“Most of my songs are just a bunch of metaphors,” Jackson said. “‘Your ice cold words like bony fingers around my neck like a skeleton.’ ”

She’s in a band too — that includes a bassist, a backup vocalist, and ex-boyfriend Michael Snoddy, who plays drums. She describes their sounds as “folk, like the Lumineers mixed with Johnny Cash” — but insists “We’re doing it for fun.”

Her father, meanwhile, remains a constant source of motivation — especially his strength.

Nearly a decade since his untimely death, Michael remains a major influence in his children’s lives, including Paris who wishes she had his “strength” the most.

“He was the strongest person I know and tried to do everything with as much love and kindness as possible,” she told Daniels. “I would say 99 percent of my inspiration comes from him, because he has always been my world. He is my roots.”