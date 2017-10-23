Paris Jackson Lends a Hand to Hurricane Relief Efforts in Puerto Rico

Paris Jackson is on a mission to heal the world.

The daughter of late king of pop, Michael Jackson, jetted to Puerto Rico on Friday to help distribute supplies to families living in Aguadilla — a town on the island’s northwestern tip. Aguadilla is getting less attention and resources, as it’s largely cut off from San Juan due to downed bridges and other road infrastructure issues.

During her trip, Jackson brought supplies to a school located in the town that is without electricity and running water. She also donated a backpack, personal water purifier and solar light for each child at the school, as most — if not all — of the students do not have electricity in their homes and are unable to complete their homework.

i made friends today. feels good to be wit beings of light on dat mutual frequency. what incredible little bundles of joy. A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Oct 20, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

“I made friends today. Feels good to be with beings of light on that mutual frequency. What incredible little bundles of joy,” Jackson captioned an Instagram photo, which showed her reading a book to a child at a school.

On September 20, Hurricane Maria — a powerful category 5 hurricane — made landfall on Puerto Rico, absolutely decimating the island and claiming many lives. Over a month later, there is still little power on the island and many are left without water to drink or bathe in, as well as limited food access and cell service.

From Hurricane Maria to Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, celebrities have been lending their time and money to assist their fellow Americans. Other celebrities making donations to Puerto Rico include Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Chelsea Handler, who all donated $1 million each. Lopez also helped raise $35 million at a star-studded charity concert benefitting the island.

Just weeks ago, Bethenny Frankel, 46, chartered four planes leaving from Miami, Fort Lauderdale and New Jersey to distribute more than 20,000 lbs. of donated medical and survival supplies, such as water, canned goods, diapers, baby food, medical supplies, toys and insulin.

In addition, Frankel donated 2,000 pounds in non-perishable, nutrient-dense meals from Feeding America and City Harvest, $25,000 in cash gift cards and cash and $30,000 in Costco gift cards.