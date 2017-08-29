Paris Jackson Pays Tribute to Late Father Michael on Singer’s 59th Birthday: ‘You Are Always with Me’

Paris Jackson is remembering her late father Michael Jackson on what would have been the legendary singer’s 59th birthday.

The 19-year-old shared the powerful tribute on Instagram early Tuesday morning, posting an old photo of herself and her father sharing a kiss.

“Birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream,” she began.

“I will never feel love again the way i did with you. you are always with me and i am always with you. though i am not you, and you are not me, i know with all of my being that we are one. and our souls will never change in that way. thank you for the magic, forever and always.”

Michael died of cardiac arrest in June 2009 at his Los Angeles home. He was 50.

In a follow-up Instagram post, Jackson shared a picture of herself at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, but a shadow of her father is seen planting a kiss on the teen’s forehead.

Jackson made headlines at the awards show with a powerful political speech — one she said her father would be proud of.

“So, let’s leave here tonight remembering that we must show these Nazi, white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country,” she said. “We have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred, and their discrimination. We must resist.”

She defended herself on Tuesday against many who criticized her speech, alluding in a series of Twitter posts to her father’s approval.

Exclusive! Naomi Campbell Talks Paris Jackson’s New Career Moves: ‘She’s Going to Be an Incredible Actress’

“If you constantly talking bout how much ya love an artist who made his whole message ‘peace n love,’ maybe dont obsessively spread hate,” she began in a tweet. She added in another: “Oh he’d be disappointed in me? for my activism n positive messages? hunty you da one nonstop saying the most vile, hateful, f—– up things.”

Jackson wasn’t the only family member to honor Michael on Tuesday. Michael’s older sister, La Toya Jackson, shared a Twitter photo of herself and Michael smiling.

“Happy Birthday to the most #loving #caring good-hearted #talented person ever!” she wrote. “We miss U we #love U #MJ😘 The King Of Pop #MichaelJackson.”