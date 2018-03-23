They’ve been spending plenty of time together and were photographed sharing a smooch on Thursday, but Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne are just friends—for now.

“They have a flirty friendship but aren’t dating or in a relationship,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Paris is 19 years old and living her life. She has no plans to settle down any time soon.”

Earlier this week, Jackson—who hasn’t publicly spoken about her sexuality—and Delevingne, 25, spurred romance rumors after sharing snaps of themselves on social media watching Carol together.

Jackson also posted a photo of Delevingne on her own Instagram account, simply captioning it “a r t.”

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the duo—who reportedly hit it off at the MTV Movie Awards last May—are seen kissing, hugging and dancing alongside Macaulay Culkin (who’s Jackson’s godfather) and his girlfriend Brenda Song outside an L.A. restaurant.

Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Burberry

The models were also photographed holding hands last month while out with friends in London.

Jackson, who’s the only daughter of the late music icon Michael Jackson, was last in a relationship with Michael Snoddy. The pair broke up last February after dating for less than a year.