Paris Jackson says that being Michael Jackson‘s only daughter gave her a special place in his heart.

“When I was a kid, I was with my dad and my two brothers,” she explains in her April Harper’s Bazaar cover story. “Growing up, I was treated as the favorite because I was the only girl.”

Jackson, 18, adds, “I was the princess; I was perfect in my dad’s eyes.”

The late pop music icon – who died nearly eight years ago in 2009 – had three children: Prince, 19, Paris and Blanket Jackson, 15.

While Jackson and her siblings are focused on maintaining their father’s legacy, the teenager also has a budding career of her own, including modeling and acting gigs.

And though she’s still young, Jackson is already used to life in the spotlight – and knows that it comes with sometimes unwarranted critiques.

“You’re on their mind – how is that a bad thing?” she tells Harper’s of any haters. “Doesn’t matter if they’re saying good or bad things about you. They’re thinking about you enough to write about you.”

She continues, “You just can’t care… Not everybody is going to be happy with what you do. If you’re not happy with what you’re doing, that’s a problem. If you’re happy, who gives a f—?”

Jackson also says she’ll use her platform to speak out on issues that are close to her, including politics.

“I know there are a lot of people who would feel very blessed to be in my position, so I want to use it for important things.”