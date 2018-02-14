Paris Hilton's New Single 'I Need You' Is Inspired by Her 'Perfect' Fiancé Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton‘s new track is hot — and written in the name of love.

Twelve years after the heiress released her first and only album, Paris, Hilton is back — just in time for Valentine’s Day — with “I Need You,” a track dedicated to her fiancé Chris Zylka.

“I wanted to make the ultimate Valentine’s Day song,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I’ve always done pop and dance music and EDM, and with this song I wanted to make something timeless and classic.”

Paris Hilton pops out of a Valentine's Day-themed cake for new single "I Need You" Brendan Forbes

The song marks the 36-year-old deejay’s first single in three years, following 2015’s “High Off My Love,” and has the potential to be part of her second full-length album. And while Hilton confirmed “I Need You” is a song she wrote a while back, re-recording it just made sense now that she’s in love.

“At that point in my life [when I wrote it], I wasn’t with anyone, so this is the perfect point in my life to release it because now the words definitely mean something,” she says. “It’s just always how I wanted to feel, [and] I found my dream man.”

Paris Hilton covers herself in roses for Valentine's Day release of new single "I Need You" Brendan Forbes

“Chris and I actually met eight years ago and we hooked up back then,” she reveals of her friendship-turned-relationship with Zylka. “It was perfect timing last year to get together and become very serious, and now getting married. It’s amazing that Chris and I have been eight years in the making of our relationship. I feel so close to him and I love that we were friends before we even started dating because he’s the perfect man for me.”

In the love song, Hilton sings that she will “never lose sight of the reasons that I love you.” So what exactly are the reasons that make Zylka her “dream man?”

Paris Hilton and fiancé Chris Zylkacuddle up at Amazon's Golden Globes After Party on Jan. 7, 2018 Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

“I’ve never felt like this in my life,” she begins. “I’ve never trusted anybody and, with him, he’s so loyal and so dedicated.”

“He dedicates his life to me, he’s my best friend, my other half, my soul mate — there’s no one else like him in the world,” Hilton adds. “He makes me smile and makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world every day I wake up.”

Paris Hilton Brendan Forbes

While Hilton says it’s “Valentine’s Day every day” being engaged to the 32-year-old actor, the duo are still going above and beyond to make the holiday extra special.

“I don’t know where we’re going, but we’re going to have a romantic dinner,” she says. “I’m so exhausted from all this work on the song and music video that I would rather just Netflix and chill in bed and have a lovely night, but he wants to go to a romantic dinner.”

The former The Simple Life star and The Leftovers actor got engaged at the end of 2017, when Zylka popped the question in Aspen, Colorado, during a ski trip. Hilton’s $2 million, 20-carat diamond engagement ring can be seen sparkling in the “I Need You” music video.

“Never underestimate the importance of having a person in your life who can always make you smile & feel unconditionally & truly loved every waking moment of your life… 😍😍 #TrueLove💯,” Hilton captioned a photo on Instagram.

Nicky and Paris Hilton Splash News Online

And while Hilton is currently sorting through heaps of requests from designers, venues, locations and wedding planners who all want to be a part of the big day, there’s one aspect of her wedding that’s confirmed: sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild‘s daughters Lily-Grace, 19 months, and Teddy Marilyn, 9 weeks, will be flower girls!

“They’re so beautiful!” Hilton says.