Pamela Anderson Calls Tommy Lee ‘Disaster Spinning Out of Control,' Blames Alcoholism: 'This Is the Devil'

Pamela Anderson has spoken out against her ex-husband Tommy Lee following the physical altercation that took place between him and their 21-year-old son Brandon on Monday night.

In a lengthy statement titled “Alcoholism is the Devil” shared on her website, Anderson called her ex “a disaster spinning out of control” but said that his destructive behavior “is nothing new.” The actress’ statement, which echoes the claims of substance abuse made by Brandon, was first shared by TMZ.

Representatives for Lee did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but the rocker tweeted a response directed at his son Wednesday evening denying Brandon’s accusation of alcoholism.

“LMAAAO!!!! I’m happier than I’ve been in my entire life. I have a few drinks here & there because I’m f—in’ retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ f—in’ years I deserve it,” he wrote. “You didn’t arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here. Just coverin ur ass!! See ya later social media! Can’t read anymore liesss.”

Anderson, meanwhile, insists his drinking is a serious problem. “I pray Tommy gets the help he needs. His actions are desperate and humiliating — he is a disaster spinning out of control. And he is not acting like a father. But this is nothing new,” she wrote in her statement.

She also added that her sons “have made every attempt to help him in recent months,” adding that her Brandon was “putting together an Intervention” because he wanted to see his father turn his life around.

Although Anderson added that she normally wouldn’t comment publicly on something like this, she felt it was “necessary because of Tommy’s ‘Trump style’ no thought out rampage on twitter and IG.”

She goes on to say that Lee is “consistently the center of sadness, drama and confusion, jealous of his son’s talent and beauty from the day they were born. He is sick. The definition of narcissist/sociopath.”

“I will never talk to Tommy again before he is sober and in his right mind,” the 50-year-old continued, adding that her son has asked that she remain in France until the situation is resolved.

“I stand beside my son who acted out of self-defense and was scared for his life,” she continued.

“Tommy feels humiliated — and is attempting to destroy his own son. This is the Devil – This is the disease of alcoholism,” she concluded.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Brandon also claimed their fight was fueled by his father’s alleged addiction to alcohol.

“I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism,” Brandon, 21, previously told PEOPLE in a statement provided by his rep Teal Cannaday.

“I’ve worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition. I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out. I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy.”

However, an insider close to Lee calls the alcoholism allegations “deflection.”

“He has a few drinks here and there,” the Lee source says. “But for 30 years he lived out of a duffel bag to support his family. He can have a few drinks here or there.”

A scuffle erupted between the pair on Monday night, resulting in a swollen lip for Tommy, 55, who was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

Representatives for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office, who arrived on the scene soon after the incident, previously told PEOPLE the pair had been arguing about a series of tweets and photos Lee had posted responding to a recent interview given by his former wife — and Brandon’s mother — Anderson. During an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories that aired Saturday night on ITV, the former Baywatch star discussed physical abuse she claimed to have endured from Tommy during their relationship.

“Think she’d find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s— but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention Signed, ‘The abuser’ (who she texts every day & asks for me back),” he tweeted, referring to Anderson.

Brandon also admitted in his statement to PEOPLE that these social media outbursts were the flashpoint of their argument.

Brandon, who had been living with Tommy up until the altercation but was not at the scene when authorities arrived, has been named a person of interest in the ongoing investigation for criminal battery. So far no arrest has been made, and authorities tell PEOPLE his attorneys are cooperating fully.

Tommy, however, shared his own version of events on social media. “My fiancée and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth,” Tommy tweeted on Tuesday. (He and fiancée Brittany Furlan announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day.)

Just hours before his tweet, Tommy posted (and quickly deleted) a selfie of his swollen lips on Instagram with the caption: “My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon. Great son!”