Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Share a Sweet Smooch While Visiting the Hawaiian Island Where They Wed

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are still crazy for each other after all these years!

During the finale of season two of Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour — Ozzy’s travel series with 32-year-old son Jack — the married couple shared a sweet moment in Hawaii, where they first tied the knot back in 1982.

The pair was also joined by Jack, his wife Lisa, and their two daughters — Andy Rose, 2, and Pearl Clementine, 5. In August, the couple broke the news that they were expecting a third child together.

Although Sharon, 65, and the 69-year-old rocker’s marriage seems stronger than ever now, in May 2016, the Black Sabbath musician and The Talk co-host split after 33 years of marriage when reports surfaced that Ozzy had an affair, allegedly with his hairstylist.

But Sharon publicly forgave her husband in July 2016 and informed viewers that the couple were working on reconciling their marriage: “I forgive. It’s going take a long time to trust, but we’ve been together 36 years, 34 of marriage … I just can’t think of my life without him,” she said.

A year after the couple split, Sharon shared on an episode of The Talk in May how she fell back in love with her husband, with whom she shares three children: daughters Aimee, 34, and Kelly, 33, and son Jack, 32.

“35 years with someone is a hell of a long time. And I think I fell out of love with my husband and then fell back again,” admitted Sharon.

Asked by co-host Julie Chen, “What made you re-fall in love with Ozzy? And when was it?” Sharon noted Ozzy’s intentionality in bettering himself.

“Probably, really, just months ago because he was trying so hard to be a better person — desperately trying, working his program, working with his therapist every day and trying so hard,” said Sharon.

“I just had a newfound love,” she continued, adding that she, “respected him because he’s seriously trying to be a better person.”

The couple renewed their wedding vows in Las Vegas on Mother’s Day.

“For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning,” Ozzy told Hello! Magazine about the intimate ceremony.