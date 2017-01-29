Ozzy Osbourne Says He Doesn’t Think He Is a Sex Addict: ‘I Just Got Caught, Didn’t I?’

Ozzy Osbourne is going back on last year’s announcement that he suffers from sex addiction.

In an interview with The Times, the 68-year-old rocker got candid about his rocky past and life now with his wife, Sharon.

“I’m in a f–king rock band, aren’t I?” he said, when asked about his infidelity. “There have always been groupies. I just got caught, didn’t I? It was a bump in the road. I bet your marriage has bumps in the road too an’ all. In any marriage you grow apart if you don’t spend enough time together, and that was part of the problem. I don’t think I’m a f–king sex addict.”

The Osbournes reconciled their 33-year marriage in September 2016 after splitting in May amid reports that Ozzy had an affair with his hairstylist, Michelle Pugh.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Pugh says she never believed Ozzy’s previous claim that he was a sex addict.

“I’m fortunate enough to be surrounded by intelligent people,” she says. “No one in my camp bought into that sex addiction ‘spin’ put out by his representation. Unless it comes from his mouth directly, we all know who is speaking directly on his behalf.”

The statement she’s referring to was one a rep for Ozzy released exclusively to PEOPLE last August.

“He is sorry if Ms. Pugh took their sexual relationship out of context,” the singer’s rep said. “He would like to apologize to the other women he has been having sexual relationships with. Since his relationship with Ms. Pugh was exposed, Ozzy has gone into intense therapy.”

But now, Pugh has no ill will toward her former flame.

“He was my boyfriend for four years,” she says, adding they have not still in contact. “He was never a sex addict. That always read as a PR maneuver. I still love him. He treated me kindly. He has never spoken ill of me. Nor have I of him.”

In the Times interview, Ozzy said he and Sharon — who are planning on renewing their vows some time this year — talk every day.

“Not a day goes by when we don’t speak or text,” he said. “Never. Even when it’s been tough, even when it’s been like f–king World War III.”

A rep for Osbourne did not respond to a request for comment.