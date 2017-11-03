Ozzy and Jack Osbourne Don’t Recommend Standing in a Forest Surrounded by 50 Decomposing Bodies

Ozzy and Jack Osbourne recently spent months road tripping across the United States for the second season of their travel series, Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour. Along the way they took in the diverse sights, sounds, tastes and smells of this great nation. However, there was one stop they never want a visit again—the Body Farm.

“It should not be mistaken for a health retreat!” Ozzy was quick to point out during an interview with PEOPLE.

In actuality, the so-called farm is a research facility in Texas where students study forensic anthropology. “It’s basically how dead people decompose,” Jack explains. “We stood in the middle of the forest in front of, like, 50 decomposing bodies. It was kinda gnarly.”

Rather than having the bodies locked away in a sterile laboratory, they were just kind of … out there. “Imagine going on a stroll through the forest and there’s just bodies laying out everywhere,” he elaborates. “Everything from three-day-old bodies to three-month-old skeletons. It’s fascinating, but it’s horrible.”

Though no strangers to the macabre side of life (and death), the experience proved too much for the Princes of Darkness. “We highly underestimated the gnarlyness of that,” Jack reflects from a place comfortingly far from the horrific odor. “We definitely learned our lesson. It was pretty much the worst thing ever, not going to lie.”

On this, father and son were in agreement. “Believe me, it’s not somewhere I need to go back to again,” Ozzy confirmed.

The Body Farm was apparently traumatic enough to convince Ozzy to adjust his plans for the afterlife. “Before going there, my dad was always like, ‘Oh, I wanna get buried, I want to get buried,'” Jack says. “After that: ‘Nope! Cremate me. I don’t want to be a gelatinous goo in the middle of a field in a box.'”

That was far from the only gross incident to go down over the course of their journey. One that springs to Jack’s mind involves the opposite end of the life cycle. “We went to a horse ranch where they breed horses and we watched them j— off a horse. I would not recommend that. Do not go to watch that. Ever.”

Thankfully, the majority of their trek was notably less terrifying—and disgusting—although their ride also provided some worrying moments. As a special treat for his dad, Jack tracked down a vintage 1973 GMC camper, the same kind that Ozzy’s legendary rock band, Black Sabbath, used on their first American tour.

Jack started to rethink the sweet gesture after Ozzy got behind the wheel. “The moment he started driving it, [I thought], ‘Ehh, I don’t know if I want to make this thing last for the next 3,000 miles.’”

They also had differing opinions on that most crucial element of any cross-country journey: the radio. “My dad has very old school taste in music—which is fine, there’s a time and place for everything. But Peter Gabriel and Chicago weren’t really going to be the soundtrack of our road trip.”

The second season of Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour premieres Nov. 8 at 10PM ET/PT on A&E.