Ozzy Osbourne Opens About Cheating on Wife Sharon and Jokes: ‘Don’t Get Caught With Your Mistress’

Ozzy Osbourne obviously does not know the meaning of “too soon’, with the Prince of Darkness joking about his infidelity saying the secret to his 35-year marriage to wife Sharon Osbourne was simple — “Don’t get caught with your mistress.”

The Black Sabbath rocker opened up about his past infidelities in his new interview with Rolling Stone, telling the mag: “It’s a rock & roll thing – you rock and you roll. You take the good with the bad. When I was a crazy f–ker, I’m lucky she didn’t walk out.”

The Osbournes reconciled their three-decade long marriage in September 2016 after splitting in May amid reports that Ozzy had an affair with his hairstylist, Michelle Pugh.

“Now I’m coming on five years clean and sober, and I’ve realized what a fucking idiot I was. I mean, I’m still nuts, but in control of it a bit more,” Osbourne said.

“When I said, ‘Don’t get caught by your missus,’ I’m not proud of all that shit. I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f–king idiot I’ve been,” he concluded.

In July 2016, Sharon publicly forgave her husband during an episode of her CBS daytime show, The Talk, informing viewers that the couple was working on reconciling their marriage. Months later, they renewed their vows in Las Vegas on Mother’s Day.

As for what kept Ozzy and Sharon together after a few bumps in the road, the father of three said, “I suppose it’s fair to say we love each other.”

“There’s no other woman I really want to spend the rest of my life with. You make a mistake and you learn by it. She’s made a few mistakes, and so have I,” he explained, adding that forgiveness is a “good chunk” of staying together.