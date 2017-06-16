Owl City’s Adam Young Celebrates His Dad in New Father’s Day Video: See the Tear-Jerking Clip

Adam Young has a very public, very poignant early Father’s Day gift for his dad.

The Owl City artist has released a new song — “Not All Heroes Wear Capes” — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the moving music video for the track.

The electronic one-man band, 30, and his father Randy star in the emotional clip, which was filmed at the Young patriarch’s shop at home in Owatonna, Minnesota.

Over a synthy, country-tinged tune, Young sings of his dad: “He built me a house in the arms of a tree / He taught me to drive and to fight and to dream / When he looks in my eyes, I hope he can see that my dad’s a hero to me.”

“For this Father’s Day, I wrote ‘Not All Heroes Wear Capes’ to tell my dad I love him,” Young says of the one-off song, available to stream or purchase Friday. “As an introvert, I’ve haven’t been overly vocal in telling the people in my life that I cherish them. This song is just my way of telling my dad how much I respect and appreciate him. I only hope to someday be as good of a man as he is. To everyone else, he is a normal guy, but to me he is a hero, and I just wanted to write him a little song to tell him so.”

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady: I Let My Daughter Get Away with “Everything”

Owl City catapulted to fame in 2009 with the ubiquitous breakout hit “Fireflies” before teaming up with Carly Rae Jepsen on the 2012 summer smash “Good Time.”