Andra Day Wants to Collaborate with This Fellow Best Song Oscar Nominee

Andra Day has her eyes set on a new collaboration.

The 33-year-old, who sings the Academy Award-nominated song “Stand for Something,” written by Diane Warren and Common from the film Marshall, would have loved a chance to work with Mary J. Blige.

Asked which of the other nominees for Best Song she’d love to collaborate with, Day replied, “Probably would have been Mudbound. I would have liked to collab with Mary on that.”

Blige received two Oscar nominations for her work on the Netflix movie — one for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and one for Original Song (“Big River”).

And Day couldn’t help but add how wonderful it was to be at the awards show.

“I’m excited and I think the stage is incredible,” Day said, adding that she was “honored to be here.”

The 33-year-old also opened up how important a song like “Stand for Something” is in the current political climate.

“The time that we’re in, people, they’re not okay with just sitting by and letting things happen to them anymore — and that’s really what the essence of the song is,” she said.

We can talk about it, we can tweet about it, but get in the ring,” she added.

