Adam Rippon Finally Meets Crush Shawn Mendes After Gushing About Him to Ellen DeGeneres

Adam Rippon has finally crossed paths with his celebrity crush Shawn Mendes.

The Olympic figure skater, 28, met the “Treat You Better” singer, 19, at the 90th Academy Awards Sunday night.

The skater could not help but share a selfie he took of himself and his crush.

“I planted the seed and I saw the harvest. He is cute, he is sweet, and the other guy is @ShawnMendes,” Rippon tweeted, while in the photo he tilted his head toward Mendes as the singer smiled.

I planted the seed and I saw the harvest. He is cute, he is sweet, and the other guy is @ShawnMendes. pic.twitter.com/Q7F8ydOTHc — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) March 5, 2018

Just days before he met Mendes, he admitted to Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her show last Thursday that he had a crush on Harry Styles, but had since moved on to Jake Gyllenhaal — quickly mentioning he might have also developed a liking to Mendes.

“I was sleeping on Shawn Mendes — not with,” he said with a sly smile. “I didn’t realize how cute he was. I know Harry will be upset.”

Rippon turned heads on Sunday night wearing an S&M, bondage-inspired look which he paired with a black tuxedo jacket and color coordinated slacks as well as a leather studded harness.

He was accompanied by fellow Olympian Mirai Nagasu, who wore a romantic ice blue, long-sleeve tulle Tadashi Shoji gown with celestial embroidery.

“Dressed to impress in @moshino. Getting ready for the Oscars with @accessonline! Huge thank you to the brill, beautiful, and kind, @itsjeremyscott,” Rippon shared on Instagram of his look.

The Bronze medalist added another photo, writing, “Having a leather moment at #oscars2018.”

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.