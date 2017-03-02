Orlando Bloom Had ‘One Foot Out the Door’ with Katy Perry: ‘He Just Isn’t Ready to Be Tied Down,’ Says Source

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom just weren’t on the same page.

After celebrating the holidays as a couple and ringing in the actor’s 40th birthday together last month, fans were surprised when the couple — who dated for more than a year— suddenly announced earlier this week they were taking time apart.

But a source close to Bloom tells PEOPLE exclusively that the star, 40, was never planning to settle down longterm with Perry, 32.

“Orlando didn’t want things to get more serious. Lately he acted like he had one foot out the door and Katy picked up on that,” says the source.

Though it seemed like Bloom — who brought Perry to the U.K. early on in their relationship to spend time with his family — was committed to a serious relationship with the singer, “he just isn’t ready to be tied down,” says the source. “He went along with their relationship for as long as it was fun.”

On Wednesday, a source close to Perry told PEOPLE the relationship “was never really supposed to be serious” and that as things became “more and more work to make it work,” taking a breather seemed like a natural step. “Because it wasn’t something permanent, it just became time to take a break,” said the Perry source.

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer appears to be keeping her head up after the breakup. One day after announcing the split news, Perry posted a fun video of herself with her sister and a friend. “Best thing about making this record is that everyone helping me make it is just as coo-coo as I am,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Perry directly addressed the split for the first time on Thursday, tweeting, “HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017!? U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!”