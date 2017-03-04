Orlando Bloom Stops by Chris Martin's Charlie and The Chocolate Factory-Themed 40th Birthday Party

Chris Martin gave guests the golden ticket of a lifetime on Friday, when he threw himself a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-themed party to celebrate his 40th birthday.

The Coldplay singer, who hit the milestone age on Thursday, transformed his Malibu home into something Willy Wonka would be proud of — complete with a large marquee erected in his back garden, giant toadstools and lollypops set up around the grounds, and a “Pure Imagination” sign.

There were even napkins that read “Chris’ 40th” — designed to mimic the font used in the 1971 film adaptation of Roald Dahl classic.

From Chris' Charlie and the Chocolate Factory themed birthday party 🎉 A post shared by Coldplay fan page💗 (@xoxo.coldplay) on Mar 4, 2017 at 6:44am PST

Among the guests at the star-studded bash? Robert Downey, Jr, James Corden, Rob Lowe, and Jay Z and Beyoncé,

Orlando Bloom was also there — the first time he was spotted since announcing his split from girlfriend Katy Perry.

The couple announced on Tuesday that they would be spending some time apart after dating for a little over a year. “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” the couple said in a joint statement to PEOPLE.

On Thursday, Perry addressed her split from the 40-year-old actor — urging fans not to pit the two against one another.

“HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017!?” the singer, 32, wrote. “U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!”

Martin, meanwhile, was wished a happy birthday by his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow on Thursday, who shared a selfie photo to her Instagram account of her, Martin and their children Moses, 10, and Apple, 12.

“HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!!” she wrote.

She added, “We [love] you so much,” using a heart emoji.

Since their split in March 2014 after 10 years of marriage, Paltrow and Martin have remained close for the sake of their children.

The 44-year-old praised Martin in a recent InStyle interview, saying, “To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me, even though I’m not his wife.”

“I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce,” she added.