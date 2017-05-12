Olivia Newton-John 'Undergoing Treatment' for Painful Sciatica: 'She's a Fighter' Says Daughter Chloe

The show just couldn’t go on for Olivia Newton-John this week, as the star apologized to fans for canceling upcoming concerts due to a sciatica flare up.

“We are so sorry to announce that the Olivia concerts scheduled for May will be postponed due to a bad issue with Olivia’s sciatica,” read a statement posted to the Grease star’s official Facebook page.

Newton-John, 68, is currently in the middle of touring her new inspirational album LIV ON, for which she partnered with friends Beth Nielson Chapman and Amy Sky for a collection of songs about overcoming trauma, like her own bout with breast cancer in 1992 and the devastating loss of her only sister Rona to brain cancer in 2013.

Sciatica is intense pain to the lower back and legs caused by pressure on the sciatic nerve. A rep for Newton-John tells PEOPLE the star is currently “resting and going through treatment.”

In the wake of her mom’s health issue, Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi took to Instagram with an update and words of encouragement.

“Hey everyone. I just wanted to let u know my mom is ok for those that have enquired [sic]. She’s a fighter. Always has been. Thank u for your love and concern. I’m passing your love onto her.”

The Australian-born star is likely in good hands as she recuperates. Married to businessman and natural healer John Easterling since 2008, she credits the entrepreneur for her new lease on life. “I wake up every day grateful,” she told PEOPLE earlier this year. “Especially when you get older, every day becomes more precious.”