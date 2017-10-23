Olivia Newton-John Steps Out at Charity Gala Looking Happy and Healthy After Cancer Relapse

Olivia Newton-John hit the red carpet over the weekend looking happy and healthy amid her cancer relapse.

Newton-John wore a black, embellished blazer and coordinating trousers to the 12th Annual Denim, Diamonds & Stars for Kids With Autism at the Four Seasons Hotel in Westlake Village, California, where she was being honored as a 2017 ACTivist.

The event helps raise funds geared toward helping children with autism get access to medical care, behavioral therapy, assistive technology, social skills programs, basic safety equipment, and more.

It was just five months ago that Newton-John announced her cancer relapse. The 68-year-old actress told Today that she initially thought she was in pain and having trouble walking due to sciatica, but doctors discovered that she had breast cancer that had metastasized to the sacrum.

Last month, Newton-John revealed to Today that while she has dark moments, she chooses to be positive and look forward with a “glass half full” attitude.

“I don’t read into prognosis and statistics because I think that can really be depressing,” she said. “I’m not going to be one of those statistics, I’m going to be fine.”

The Grease star added, “I will probably deal with this in my life as an ongoing thing. I think you can live with cancer the way you live with other things if you take care of yourself.”

Newton-John also shared that she’s been treating the pain with medical marijuana her husband John Easterling grows.

“People have this vision from the ’60s of people just sitting around and getting stoned,” she said. “It’s not about that. This plant is a healing plant. I think we need to change the vision of what it is because it helped me greatly and it helps with pain and inflammation.”